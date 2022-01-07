Two killed, one injured in Charlestown, N.H. crash

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Sullivan County, New Hampshire.

Police say they got a call Thursday night around 7 p.m. that a Ford Mustang was driving erratically and without headlights on Route 12 in Charlestown.

Then, the call came that the Mustang crashed head-on into another car, near the Ponderosa Mobile Home Park.

Police say the woman driving the Mustang was thrown from the car and died.

The female driver of the other car also died. We’re told a male passenger in that car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation is now underway to piece together what happened.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.