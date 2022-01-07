Advertisement

UVM adolescent brain research gets boost from $5.5M grant

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont researchers studying how the adolescent brain works have received a major grant to expand their work.

We first told you about the “ABCD” study back in 2019 and the Burlington family who had signed up to take part.

Adolescents had MRI scans of their brains along with interviews and questionnaires with the goal of documenting how the brain changes over the years. Nearly 12,000 kids took part to be tracked for 10 years.

Now, there’s a new $5.5 million grant to take that research further, starting at birth with the “HBCD” study.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Alexandra Potter and Hugh Garavan, researchers at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine’s Psychiatry Department.

Related Story:

UVM taking part in major childhood development study

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File -- Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center ICU
Vermont daily infection count breaks 2K mark; hospitals brace for rough ride
Lillian Wright
Police looking for missing Vermont teen
File photo
Vermont House introduces mask mandate bill
As COVID cases continue to surge throughout Vermont, doctors are warning the next few weeks...
Vermont doctors warn of perfect COVID storm in coming weeks
New Jersey man facing attempted murder and arson charges

Latest News

File photo
New York to reopen rent aid applications, halted since Nov.
Quebec COVID surge causing some to delay Canada getaway
council
Burlington city political power balance in flux
Vt. lawmakers consider $200M workforce package
File Photo
Is omicron causing more breakthrough cases?