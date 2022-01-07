UVM adolescent brain research gets boost from $5.5M grant

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont researchers studying how the adolescent brain works have received a major grant to expand their work.

We first told you about the “ABCD” study back in 2019 and the Burlington family who had signed up to take part.

Adolescents had MRI scans of their brains along with interviews and questionnaires with the goal of documenting how the brain changes over the years. Nearly 12,000 kids took part to be tracked for 10 years.

Now, there’s a new $5.5 million grant to take that research further, starting at birth with the “HBCD” study.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Alexandra Potter and Hugh Garavan, researchers at the University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine’s Psychiatry Department.

