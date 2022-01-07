Westminster crews rescue unresponsive person from the woods
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in the Westminster area say they saved a person who was unresponsive in the woods.
We’re told the rescue happed Thursday afternoon about a half mile in the woods off of Griswold Drive in Bellows Falls. That’s right near the Oak Hill Trail Network.
According to a Facebook post by Westminster Fire and Rescue, crews had to use chainsaws to create a path for their trailer and ATV when the trail became to narrow and steep.
That patient regained consciousness with the help of a paramedic.
