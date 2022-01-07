Westminster crews rescue unresponsive person from the woods

WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in the Westminster area say they saved a person who was unresponsive in the woods.

We’re told the rescue happed Thursday afternoon about a half mile in the woods off of Griswold Drive in Bellows Falls. That’s right near the Oak Hill Trail Network.

According to a Facebook post by Westminster Fire and Rescue, crews had to use chainsaws to create a path for their trailer and ATV when the trail became to narrow and steep.

That patient regained consciousness with the help of a paramedic.

Earlier today, Westminster was dispatched mutual aid to Bellows Falls for a wilderness rescue involving an unresponsive... Posted by Westminster Fire & Rescue on Thursday, January 6, 2022

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.