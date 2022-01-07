Will Vermont overdose trends carry over into new year?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of opioid-related deaths in Vermont continues to increase.

Fatalities increased 38% from 2019 to 2020 and while the final numbers aren’t out yet for last year, it’s expected overdose deaths will rise again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year said Vermont had the highest percentage increase of any state in the U.S. in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic.

Dom Amato spoke with Cynthia Seivwright, the director of the Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program, about the ongoing disturbing trend.

Related Stories:

Burlington continues to explore safe injection sites

Vermont leads US in pandemic overdose death rate

Addiction recovery centers struggle to find funding as Vt. overdose deaths soar

The Fix: Windsor County leads state for overdose deaths

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.