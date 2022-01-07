Advertisement

Will Vermont overdose trends carry over into new year?

By Dom Amato
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of opioid-related deaths in Vermont continues to increase.

Fatalities increased 38% from 2019 to 2020 and while the final numbers aren’t out yet for last year, it’s expected overdose deaths will rise again. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last year said Vermont had the highest percentage increase of any state in the U.S. in drug overdose deaths during the pandemic.

Dom Amato spoke with Cynthia Seivwright, the director of the Department of Health’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program, about the ongoing disturbing trend.

