Winter storm tracks east, hitting during morning commute

A man takes a photo of a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday.
A man takes a photo of a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday.(Richard Drew | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) - A winter storm that has already left areas of the South with more than 6 inches of snow moved into the Northeast during the morning commute and prompted many school districts to close for the day.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker urged people to stay off the roads Friday and take public transportation if possible, as the storm was forecast to drop as much as a foot of snow in coastal areas of the state.

Schools in Boston closed, and Providence, Rhode Island, public schools switched to distance learning, but New York City kept the nation’s largest public school system open.

