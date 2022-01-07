BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont once again missed out on the worst of the coastal storm that brought much heavier accumulations to southeastern New England. Locally, we’ve generally seen snow totals range from 1″ to 3″ over the past 24 hours. Some light snow showers are ongoing Friday evening, but will taper off through the night.

Clouds will also decrease tonight as temperatures plummet into the single digits. Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, but chilly temperatures, especially in the morning, when wind chills will likely be in the teens and single digits below zero. Temperatures will be stuck near 20 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Yet another chance for light precipitation returns on Sunday. Temperatures will warm such that we’ll see temperatures in the 30s and a light wintry mix. A combination of precipitation types will lead to potentially icy roads.

Temperatures will fall sharply with a cold front behind that system, bringing bitterly cold temperatures to our area to start the week. Highs Monday will be in the teens, but by Tuesday, some locations might not make it above zero. Temperatures Tuesday morning will be below zero, with wind chills likely in the 15 to 20 degree below zero range, possibly colder in spots.

Frigid temperatures continue into Wednesday morning, but we will start to see temperatures warm by afternoon. Aside from minor accumulations, snow will be minimal for the next week or so.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

