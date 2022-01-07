BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! A major coastal snowstorm will be tracking far enough off to our east that we will only get a little bit of snow out of it today. The bulk of the heavy snow from this storm will be right along the New England coast. Farther inland, snow amounts will taper off greatly. So, by the end of the day, most of VT and eastern NH will only get about 1-3″ of snow out of this storm system. The Champlain Valley and northern New York will only get a dusting to around an inch of new snow.

It will turn blustery and colder overnight. A bubble of high pressure will give us lots of sunshine on Saturday, but it will be chilly, especially in the morning when temperatures start out in the single digits above and below zero.

It will turn more active again Saturday night into Sunday as a frontal system approaches from the west. Winds will pick up out of the south ahead of the approaching front. Some gusts could top 40 mph on Sunday. There will be some snow showers, and possibly some rain and a bit of a wintry mix, but not a lot, quantity-wise. There could be a dusting to around 2″ of snow by Sunday night.

As the front goes by Sunday night into Monday, it will turn blustery and bitterly cold. Temperatures will fall through Monday until we ends up with below zero temperatures by Tuesday morning. High temperatures on Tuesday will barely break the 0° mark, and in fact, some of the colder spots will just stay below zero all day.

It will be very cold on Tuesday night/Wednesday morning, but then temperatures will start to rebound as we get into mid-week. There will be the chance for a few snow showers Wednesday & Thursday as a small clipper system tries to scoot through.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the coastal storm today, and the situation over the weekend, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the very latest, both on-air and online. Have a great weekend! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.