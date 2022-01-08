Advertisement

Amazon shortens COVID paid leave time for U.S. employees

1722_Amazonworker_Gray
1722_Amazonworker_Gray(KVLY)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The company announced the updated amended policy to employees on Friday.

It will cut isolation time from 10 to seven days, providing for a total of up to 40 hours of paid leave.

The policy change is effective immediately and applies to all its U.S. employees regardless of vaccination status.

Amazon says the decrease in the paid leave corresponds to the newly shortened isolation period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All employees must report a positive diagnosis and the company says additional leave options are available for those who are still sick after one week.

The new guidance from the CDC says those with COVID-19 can isolate for five days if they have no symptoms.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
2 die in Charlestown crash
David Oleson
Police: Repeat offender targets Williston tire store
File photo
COVID cases surge at some Vermont schools, barely register at others
Eddy Santiago
Man charged with attempted murder, arson over drug debt

Latest News

FILE - Harvard law professor Lani Guinier speaks to reporters before her remarks at the Martin...
Civil rights lawyer, professor Lani Guinier dead at 71
New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing
State education leaders tell schools to stop testing students
State leaders tell schools to stop testing the kids, announcing new plan next week
UVM campus
Universities brace for post-break COVID-19 spike