Climate change protesters take ‘artivism’ to Statehouse

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Climate activists are combining activism with art, in hopes of getting their message across about the urgency of taking action against the climate crisis.

The event called “Rising Tide, Sea Change” is a form of protest called ‘artivism.’

Protesters are planning to show up to the Vermont Statehouse with plastic banners and stand in a formation so that the banners resemble the motion of the ocean, creating the illusion that a tide is rising onto the Statehouse.

Organizers are urging Vermont lawmakers to pass a modernized version of the Bottle Bill, which currently lets anyone return a covered bottle or can to a retailer.

Rebecca Schwarz, an artist and event organizer, believes the modernized Bottle Bill will create more opportunities and incentive to recycle.

“And the recycling that happens will be cleaner material. It’ll be more valuable to be purposed,” she said. “And that is a small change but that will make a big impact and we have to start with the small stuff.”

The protest takes place at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday from noon to 12:30.

