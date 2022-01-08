Advertisement

Climate change protesters take ‘artivism’ to Statehouse

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Climate activists are combining activism with art, in hopes of getting their message across about the urgency of taking action against the climate crisis.

The event called “Rising Tide, Sea Change” is a form of protest called ‘artivism.’

Protesters are planning to show up to the Vermont Statehouse with plastic banners and stand in a formation so that the banners resemble the motion of the ocean, creating the illusion that a tide is rising onto the Statehouse.

Organizers are urging Vermont lawmakers to pass a modernized version of the Bottle Bill, which currently lets anyone return a covered bottle or can to a retailer.

Rebecca Schwarz, an artist and event organizer, believes the modernized Bottle Bill will create more opportunities and incentive to recycle.

“And the recycling that happens will be cleaner material. It’ll be more valuable to be purposed,” she said. “And that is a small change but that will make a big impact and we have to start with the small stuff.”

The protest takes place at the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday from noon to 12:30.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
2 die in Charlestown crash
David Oleson
Police: Repeat offender targets Williston tire store
File photo
COVID cases surge at some Vermont schools, barely register at others
File photo
Staffing struggles force some Vt. school closures

Latest News

Local orchestra for people with mental illness celebrates 10th anniversary
Local orchestra for people with mental illness celebrates 10th anniversary
What to do Saturday, Jan. 8
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What to do Saturday, Jan. 8
New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing