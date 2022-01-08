New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Education is going to stop testing and contract tracing all students in Vermont schools.

Instead, they will now be sending rapid antigen tests to households, so parents can take on the responsibility to test their kids.

The Agency of Education says it will decrease the burden on schools and still allow unvaccinated students, who have been close contacts to attend in-person learning, and test negative at home.

Vaccinated students, who are close contacts, will be able to attend school without testing.

This change in policy comes as there has been an increase in positive COVID cases causing schools from elementary to high school to close.



Most districts that have closed schools say it is because of a staffing shortage, and with so many teachers quarantining it is not safe for kids to be in school.



