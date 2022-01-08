Advertisement

Norwich women down William Smith

3-2 OT win gives Cadets moves NEHC unbeaten streak to 57 games
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An overtime strike from Morgan Tefft allowed #7 Norwich to emerge with a 3-2 win over William Smith Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena, moving the Cadets’ unbeaten run in NEHC play to 57 games.

It was the second goal of the day for Tefft, who opened the scoring back in the first. Norwich’s other goal came via a penalty shot off the stick of Mikah Baptiste in the second.

Norwich will put their streak to the test on Saturday as they host new conference foe, #4 Elmira.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
2 die in Charlestown crash
David Oleson
Police: Repeat offender targets Williston tire store
File photo
COVID cases surge at some Vermont schools, barely register at others
File photo
Staffing struggles force some Vt. school closures

Latest News

Sixth year guard puts up career-high 29 points in 82-68 victory
Shungu leads Hoopcats to win over UNH
2020 UVM grad getting another crack at NBA
Lamb signs 10-day hardship deal
Panthers edge Thoroughbreds 78-74
Midd men’s hoops downs Skidmore
Plays of the week
Top 3 on 3 for Monday, January 3rd