Norwich women down William Smith

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - An overtime strike from Morgan Tefft allowed #7 Norwich to emerge with a 3-2 win over William Smith Friday night at Kreitzberg Arena, moving the Cadets’ unbeaten run in NEHC play to 57 games.

It was the second goal of the day for Tefft, who opened the scoring back in the first. Norwich’s other goal came via a penalty shot off the stick of Mikah Baptiste in the second.

Norwich will put their streak to the test on Saturday as they host new conference foe, #4 Elmira.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.