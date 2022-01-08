Universities brace for post-break COVID-19 spike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The post-holiday spike in COVID-19 cases has already started in Vermont.

“We certainly expect that students coming back will be bringing the virus from the communities,” said John W. Mills, interim president at Northern Vermont University.

He said there’s already cases among athletes who are back on campus.

“We are actually very actively reaching out to them to ask them to test before they come. It’s not a requirement but we’re going to ask them,” Mills said of the rest of the students yet to return.

At the University of Vermont, students are being required to test as soon as they get back to campus. Then they’ll be required to take a second test within a week.

“When we go into the classrooms they’re all having to be masked. They’re going to be vaccinated and they will have tested,” Gary Derr, UVM’s VP of Operations and Public Safety, said. “I think we’ve got a pretty good handle on making sure that we can open without that need to go remote.”

Both UVM and NVU already require students to be vaccinated. This semester. they’ll have to be boosted as well.

“I have no question they’re going to follow the rules they were just fabulous in the last semester and I know they will continue in that way,” Mills said of NVU’s students.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation will make adjustments if it’s warranted,” Derr said. “We keep track of things pretty closely and, you know, we continue to consult with our experts. Everybody that we’ve talked to says that we’re heading in the right direction.”

Some institutions, like Champlain College, are taking a different approach. In addition to testing, they’ll be holding their first week of classes virtually to avoid spreading the virus.

