What to do Saturday, Jan. 8

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Saturday, Jan. 8.

You may have heard of dog shows, but what about a cat show? Well, the DoubleTree by Hilton in Burlington is hosting their very own Cat Competition Saturday, Jan. 8. You can come by and see dozens of cats compete from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will also be an array of pet supply vendors. Guests can also expect there to be a parade of breeds.

Tickets will cost $7 for adults, Seniors 60 plus, and children 5 through 12 are $5, and anyone under 5 gets in for free.

Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is hosting a Christmas tree drop-off event.

If you’re looking to dispose of your live Christmas tree you can bring it to the farm. Pine Island Community Farm wants to collect your trees as a snack for their goats. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting a Winter Bird Walk and Feeder Craft event.

Participants can search for various winter bird species on a guided nature walk. Then you can head to the nature center to craft a bird feeder. The walk will go from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. All ages are welcome to join.

