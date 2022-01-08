BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a quiet but cold day. Wind chills may be as low as -20 this morning, so dress in layers if you’re heading outdoors. Today will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. Tonight won’t be as cold as last night, with early lows in the teens which will rise overnight. Sunday will be warmer but a bit messy. Showers and snow showers are expected, but a bit of sleet and freezing rain are possible, especially south. Though precipitation will be on the light side, the roads are likely to be slick in spots. It will also be windy, with some gusts to 40 mph possible.

An Arctic cold front will then come through Sunday night. Snow showers are likely along this, with possibly a squall. This will be followed by much colder temperatures on Monday, with highs in the teens.

The really cold air will start to move in Monday night as a trough moves through. Some snow showers are expected along that, then lows will plummet into the single digits and teens below zero, with a few locations possibly reaching -20. Tuesday will be a good day to stay indoors (including pets), with highs only a few degrees either side of zero. After another bitterly cold night Tuesday night, we’ll warm up on Wednesday.

The end of the week is looking fairly active, though no big storms are expected. Snow showers are likely Thursday, with perhaps a couple of inches accumulation. Flurries will linger into Friday.

