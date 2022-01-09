Lawyer for man accused of killing wife wants trial moved

NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - The lawyer for an Orleans man accused of killing his wife in 2018 has asked a judge to move the first-degree murder trial to another county because of pre-trial publicity.

Randall Swartz is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home. The Caledonian Record reports that Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett has opposed the motion, saying media coverage isn’t sufficient to warrant a venue change. Swartz pleaded not guilty.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty in 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from his former employer, Cabot Creamery, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

Related Stories:

Suspect in wife’s death sentenced in federal mail fraud case

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.