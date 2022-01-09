Advertisement

Lawyer for man accused of killing wife wants trial moved

Randall Swartz is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home in 2018.
Randall Swartz is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home in 2018.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - The lawyer for an Orleans man accused of killing his wife in 2018 has asked a judge to move the first-degree murder trial to another county because of pre-trial publicity.

Randall Swartz is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home. The Caledonian Record reports that Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett has opposed the motion, saying media coverage isn’t sufficient to warrant a venue change. Swartz pleaded not guilty.

In a separate case, he pleaded guilty in 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from his former employer, Cabot Creamery, and was sentenced to four years in prison.

