Local cybersecurity expert offers tips to keep your smart devices safe

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - During the holidays, millions of Americans received new smart devices. Now, cybersecurity experts are reminding folks to take the extra steps to keep your information safe.

Champlain College’s Leahy Center for Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity says in 2021, nearly 1.5 billion smart devices had been breached.

Experts say it’s important to have a secure password, not to duplicate passwords across different accounts, and to make sure your software is up to date.

Another important tip is to do your research.

“You want to do research and preferably buy from reputable companies,” Leahy Center Director Joseph Williams. “Those companied would invest in more security for those devices. You may want to stay away from those products that just started out.”

He adds it’s key that parents go over safety tips and how to secure a device with children.

The Leahy Center’s IoT (Internet of Things) Division offers the following ten tips for securing devices:

1. Change default passwords on all smart devices.

2. Make sure passwords are secure. A secure password is at least 12+ characters and contains at least one symbol, number, and uppercase letter. For optimal security, passphrases work best.

3. Use two-factor authentication when possible.

4. Avoid sharing location or analytics data on the device and its applications.

5. Do not use duplicate passwords for multiple devices and accounts.

6. Be aware of when—and what—devices are recording and what events they are keeping track of.

7. Log out of accounts that are not in use.

8. Disable unnecessary features that you do not use.

9. Keep devices and software updated.

10. Do research on a device and its security risks before purchasing it.

