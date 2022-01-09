Advertisement

Looking Ahead: Week of Jan. 10

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what’s happening in our region the week of Jan. 10.

Community leaders will gather Monday, Jan. 10, to discuss environmental justice. What would that look like in Vermont? How can we resolve the inequalities that impact those in our state? Leaders believe Vermont needs an Environmental policy. They say adopting this type of law is a key step in making sure all Vermonters can joy clean air, water, home, and neighborhood equally.

The virtual meeting will start at noon, Monday, Jan. 10.

The Southwestern Vermont Health Care’s COVID Resource Center will change its hours starting Monday, Jan. 10.

You can now get a COVID test without an appointment from 8 a.m. until noon Monday through Saturday. Both appointments and walk-ins are welcome for COVID vaccinations and boosters. The center will be open for vaccines between 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. every Monday through Wednesday, and 8 a.m. to Thursday through Saturday.

Tuttle Middle School will host the South Burlington School District Meeting Wednesday, Jan. 12.

Topics will include the 2023 Tuition Rate Recommendation and information about School Choice Capacity. Anyone can join virtually or in person starting at 6 p.m. Wed. Jan. 12.

Vermont students representing the Vermont Youth Lobby and the Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network are uniting at the State House Friday, Jan. 14. They will declare their priorities for the 2022 Legislative session. They also plan to present their views on the Climate Action Plan. The event will start at noon on Friday, Jan. 14.

