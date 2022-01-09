More COVID cases detected among Vermont inmates at intake

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Corrections Department has identified an additional three COVID-19 cases among prison inmates, bringing the statewide total to eight active inmate cases across four different facilities.

The most recent infections were detected during intake quarantine at three different facilities, including Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF) in South Burlington, Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility (MVRCF) in Rutland, and Northwest State Correctional Facility (NWSCF) in St. Albans.

Statewide, 56 corrections staff have tested positive across six correctional facilities, six field offices, and the central office.

Families and friends of incarcerated individuals are encouraged to reach out to the Vermont DOC Office of Constituency Services with questions.

