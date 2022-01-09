Advertisement

More than 60 people injured in major fire in New York City

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 60 people have been injured in a major fire in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday.

At least 31 of those people have “serious injuries.”

About 200 firefighters are on the scene, the New York Fire Department said on Twitter.

Many of the injured victims were located on the upper floors and likely suffered from severe smoke inhalation, New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro said during a press conference.

Nigro says that “numerous fatalities” are expected.

The department posted several images of the scene at 333 East 181st Street showing ladders extending into apartment windows as well as a number of broken windows.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers

Latest News

A fire in the Bronx injured dozens on Sunday.
Photos from the fire in the Bronx on Sunday
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier holds a cat and walks in a trench on the line of separation from...
Prospects dim as US, Russia prepare to meet over Ukraine
Woodstock co-producer and co-founder, Michael Lang, participates in the Woodstock 50 lineup...
Michael Lang, Woodstock festival co-creator, dies at 77
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
COVID-19 surge impacting hospitals and schools across the country