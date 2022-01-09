Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time

WASHINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 100 snowmobilers made their way to the town of Washington for the 6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally.

“It brings back memories and us older people just love to hear these old sleds,” Al Jackman of Barre said.

Jackman used to be an avid snowmobiler, but now, each year, he comes back to relive the past.

“Good times, good times. We see sleds that my cousin here had, and we went over and looked at them,” Jackman said. “It brings back memories of what it used to be like.”

Some of the sleds at the event date back as far as the 1960s. The owners say it takes a lot of work to keep them running like new.

“You’ve got to store them properly, that’s crucial,” Mike Lavoie said. “Use good fuel, stabilize it, and keep them away from rodents.”

Lavoie owns a 1964 Polaris Sno Traveler. He says he enjoys getting the opportunity to share his passion with others.

“It’s kind of fun, I’ve got to admit, when you pull up and stop and young people see them,” Lavoie said. “They’re like, ‘What is that?’ Well, you wouldn’t have that if it wasn’t for these.”

Tyson Blouin is the President of the Washington Snow Flyers, the club that organizes the rally. He says after taking last year off due to the pandemic, Mother Nature is posing different challenges this year.

“The lack of snow sucks pretty bad. It hurts everybody. It hurts our event. It hurts people coming into this area buying their sandwiches at the local store and buy our gas around here. But we’ll get snow, I’m pretty confident in it,” Blouin said.

After grooming the trails, he says there was just enough snow on the ground for many to take their vintage rides on a four-mile loop.

“As I get older, I hate the cold. But getting these going and then going out on a beautiful day like today makes the winter a whole lot shorter,” Lavoie said.

