Advertisement

Stalking victim shares personal story, explains severity of the crime

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This January marks the 18th annual National Stalking Awareness Month. It’s an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking.

The Department of Justice defines stalking as “engaging in a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for his or her safety or the safety of others or suffer substantial emotional distress.” That includes following or tracking someone; sending repeated unwanted letters, gifts or texts; waiting outside of a person’s home, car, class or job; and creating fake profiles to continue contacting a person after being blocked.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Anna Nasset, a local stalking victim and survivor, about her personal experience.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing
Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
File photo
Vt. lawmakers consider $200M workforce package
Burlington police pine street
Burlington Police make drug-related arrests

Latest News

Looking Ahead: Week of Jan. 10
What to do Sunday, Jan. 9
Green Knights make it five straight after the 75-42 victory
Rice boys basketball remains undefeated after win over BBA
Will Taggard finds the back of the net three times in the Colonels win
Brattleboro boys hockey takes care of business against Burlington