Stalking victim shares personal story, explains severity of the crime

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This January marks the 18th annual National Stalking Awareness Month. It’s an annual call to action to recognize and respond to the serious crime of stalking.

The Department of Justice defines stalking as “engaging in a course of conduct directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for his or her safety or the safety of others or suffer substantial emotional distress.” That includes following or tracking someone; sending repeated unwanted letters, gifts or texts; waiting outside of a person’s home, car, class or job; and creating fake profiles to continue contacting a person after being blocked.

Our Erin Brown spoke with Anna Nasset, a local stalking victim and survivor, about her personal experience.

Watch the video for the full interview.

