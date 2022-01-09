Advertisement

Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers

Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested a Topsham man on four counts of aggravated assault when they say he threatened troopers with a gun, then tried to follow through with those threats.

Police say it happened at about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Rowell Brook Road in Bradford. Troopers responded to the residence after the person inside the home said Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham was outside with a gun. The caller said they were scared of Taylor and were hiding from him.

When troopers arrived, they say Taylor was on the front porch. They say Taylor made threats to the trooper on scene, and he resisted arrest when he tried to act on the threats he’d made.

Taylor was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
2 die in Charlestown crash
David Oleson
Police: Repeat offender targets Williston tire store
New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing
File photo
Staffing struggles force some Vt. school closures

Latest News

The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
Vermont is one of 29 states, as well as Washington D.C., that's been granted this emergency...
Vermont fuel transporters poised to work extra hours
Cybersecurity experts are reminding smart device owners to take the extra steps to keep your...
Local cybersecurity expert offers tips to keep your smart devices safe
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time