Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police arrested a Topsham man on four counts of aggravated assault when they say he threatened troopers with a gun, then tried to follow through with those threats.

Police say it happened at about 9:15 p.m. Friday on Rowell Brook Road in Bradford. Troopers responded to the residence after the person inside the home said Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham was outside with a gun. The caller said they were scared of Taylor and were hiding from him.

When troopers arrived, they say Taylor was on the front porch. They say Taylor made threats to the trooper on scene, and he resisted arrest when he tried to act on the threats he’d made.

Taylor was lodged at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on $5,000 bail. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

