Vermont fuel transporters poised to work extra hours

By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In a emergency declaration released Friday night, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is now allowing Vermont fuel transporters to work extra hours and on weekends to get people the fuel they need to stay warm.

This applies to all types of heating fuel transport, including propane, natural gas, and heating oil.

The Vermont Fuel Dealer’s Association’s companies deliver fuel to three out of every four Vermont homes, especially this busy time of year.

Leaders tell us half of Vermonters heats their homes with oil and twenty percent use propane.

Executive Director Matt Cota says the work of truck drivers is essential.

“People hear emergency and often are concerned, ‘Is there not fuel?’” Cota said. “Absolutely, the fuel is there, but because of a shortage of truck drivers, because of the virus, we want to make sure those trucks stay on the road over the weekend, later at night, to ensure the fuel gets to where it needs to go in the customers tanks.”

Vermont is one of 29 states, as well as Washington D.C., that’s been granted this emergency relief.

