What to do Sunday, Jan. 9

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Jan. 9.

The Eco Leahy Center is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Sunday, Jan. 9. Families with sensory-processing differences like autism, or other developmental disabilities can get into the museum that day for free. ECHO will be closed to the general public from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. During this time the museum will adjust its lights and sounds to create a calming environment. Families can expect there to be interactive exhibits, and live animals, and access to sensory backpacks.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting an outdoors skills course Sunday, Jan. 9.

Participants will learn how to survive in the harsh winter elements. If you want to improve your outdoor skill set this is the place to be. Topics include the most common cold-weather hazards and the best ways to pack for a comfortable trip. Point au Roche State Park is hosting the event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex Junction is hosting an open gym Sunday, Jan. 9.

Kids of any experience level are welcome to join. It’s a great way to get them running, jumping, and tumbling. There will be certified instructors on the floor to help guide kids. The gym will be open from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. for ages 6 and under, 1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. for ages 7-12, and 3:30 p.m. -5:00 p.m. for 13+. No registration is required, but it will cost $13 per child. Participants should wear athletic attire.

