Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Jan. 9

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do in our region Sunday, Jan. 9.

The Eco Leahy Center is hosting a Sensory-Friendly Sunday, Jan. 9. Families with sensory-processing differences like autism, or other developmental disabilities can get into the museum that day for free. ECHO will be closed to the general public from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. During this time the museum will adjust its lights and sounds to create a calming environment. Families can expect there to be interactive exhibits, and live animals, and access to sensory backpacks.

Point au Roche State Park is hosting an outdoors skills course Sunday, Jan. 9.

Participants will learn how to survive in the harsh winter elements. If you want to improve your outdoor skill set this is the place to be. Topics include the most common cold-weather hazards and the best ways to pack for a comfortable trip. Point au Roche State Park is hosting the event from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Regal Gymnastics Academy in Essex Junction is hosting an open gym Sunday, Jan. 9.

Kids of any experience level are welcome to join. It’s a great way to get them running, jumping, and tumbling. There will be certified instructors on the floor to help guide kids. The gym will be open from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m. for ages 6 and under, 1:45 p.m.-3:15 p.m. for ages 7-12, and 3:30 p.m. -5:00 p.m. for 13+. No registration is required, but it will cost $13 per child. Participants should wear athletic attire.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing
Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
Burlington police pine street
Burlington Police make drug-related arrests
File photo
Vt. lawmakers consider $200M workforce package
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance

Latest News

The Vermont Department of Corrections detected three new incarcerated cases of COVID-19 during...
More COVID cases detected among Vermont inmates at intake
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
Vermont is one of 29 states, as well as Washington D.C., that's been granted this emergency...
Vermont fuel transporters poised to work extra hours