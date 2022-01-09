BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a messy day, with snow, sleet and freezing rain likely. However, in most locations the precipitation will be light. Showers and snow showers will become the dominant precipitation type during the afternoon and evening. Only a trace to 2 inches of snow is expected through tonight. For ice accumulation, a light glaze is possible, but Bennington and Windham counties may have a tenth to a quarter inch of ice, especially early. It will also be windy, but nothing serious. Highs today will be warmer, getting into the mid to upper 30s.

An Arctic cold front will move through tonight, with snow showers ending. Colder air will move in, with lows in the single digits and teens above zero. Monday will have increasing clouds, with afternoon flurries. It will be colder with highs in the teens. A trough will move through overnight. It’s behind this trough that we’ll have the coldest temperatures of the season (so far).

Tuesday morning’s lows will be in the single digits and teens below zero. The wind, however, will still be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, creating wind chills possibly as low as -35. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes, so please dress accordingly. Also, please keep the pets indoors! Highs on Tuesday may be stuck below zero all day long. Lows Tuesday night will drop back below zero, but begin to rise a bit overnight.

Relief is on the way for Wednesday, with highs rocketing well into the 20s. Snow showers are expected Thursday, and some flurries Saturday. Otherwise, it’s looking pretty quiet heading into the first half of the weekend.

