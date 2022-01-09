BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now that we have the messy weather out of the way, the focus will now be on dangerous cold and wind chills. An Arctic cold front will move through the area by early Monday morning. Lows will be in the single digits and teens above zero, with wind chills to -10 degrees. Clouds will increase on Monday, with afternoon flurries. It will be colder with highs in the teens to near 20 degrees. A trough will then move through Monday night. The really cold air is looming behind this.

Temperatures Monday night will plummet into the single digits and teens below zero. On top of that, the wind will be out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph, with some higher gusts. This will create wind chills as low as -35 degrees through Tuesday afternoon. Exposed skin can get frostbitten in as little as 10 minutes. Stay indoors if you can, and please keep the pets indoors! Highs on Tuesday may not even get above zero in spots. Lows will drop back below zero early Tuesday night, then start to rise after midnight.

Relief is on the way by Wednesday. Highs will rocket all the way into the upper 20s. Some flurries are possible Thursday. It looks like another surge of cold air will settle in Friday and into the weekend, though not as severe as Tuesday. Highs will be generally in the teens, and lows a few degrees either side of zero. Some flurries are possible over the weekend, but no big storms are expected.

