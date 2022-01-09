BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sunday will be a much warmer day, but with a price. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will move into the region by daybreak, and overspread the region during the morning. The precipitation will generally be light, but may be moderate at times in Bennington and Windham counties. A light glaze of ice is possible, but Bennington and Windham counties may have up to a 0.25 inch of ice, so use extreme caution if you’re traveling. The mix will change to afternoon showers and snow showers. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 30s. It will be windy, with some gusts to 35 mph, but nothing serious.

An Arctic cold front will then come through Sunday night. Snow showers are likely along that, with only minor accumulation. This will usher in much colder temperatures for Monday, with highs holding in the teens.

A trough will then come through Monday night, with additional snow showers. The coldest air of the winter (so far) will be behind this trough, which will get here Tuesday morning. Lows will be in the single digits to teens below zero. Unfortunately, it will be blustery, so wind chills may reach the low 30s below zero, making for dangerous conditions. Please keep the pets indoors! Tuesday itself will be bitterly cold, with highs only a few degrees either side of zero. We’ll have another really cold night Tuesday night before temperatures warm up significantly Wednesday.

The rest of the week is looking rather uneventful, though snow showers are expected Thursday and again Saturday. Temperatures will be much more reasonable, with highs in the upper 20s to near 30, and lows in the single digits and teens above zero.

