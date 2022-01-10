Advertisement

2 New Hampshire House members test positive after sessions

Two New Hampshire lawmakers who attended last week’s lengthy House sessions tested positive for...
Two New Hampshire lawmakers who attended last week’s lengthy House sessions tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) - Two New Hampshire lawmakers who attended last week’s lengthy House sessions tested positive for the coronavirus a few days later.

House members were notified via email Sunday that two colleagues tested positive during the weekend.

Close contacts were notified separately, and all members were urged to remain vigilant and monitor themselves for symptoms.

Since the start of the pandemic, the 400-member Republican-led House has met in a variety of locations outside the Statehouse, including from their cars in a parking lot.

Last week, members gathered at a hotel expo center in Manchester on Wednesday and Thursday.

They rejected an attempt to change the rules to allow remote participation.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 person in custody after shooting incident in Derby Line
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers

Latest News

Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 person in custody after shooting incident in Derby Line
Three Vermont National Guard biathletes will compete in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as...
3 Vt. Guard biathletes to compete in 2022 Olympic Games
biathlon
3 Vt. Guard biathletes to compete in 2022 Olympic Games
derbyline
1 person in custody after shooting in Derby Line