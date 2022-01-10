Advertisement

3 Vt. Guard biathletes to compete in 2022 Olympic Games

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - Three Vermont National Guard biathletes will compete in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as part of the U.S. Biathlon Team.

The international competition committee tapped two experienced Olympians from the Vermont Guard, Spcs. Sean Doherty and Leif Nordgren, for the men’s team.

And Spc. Deedra Irwin will make her first Olympic appearance.

Spc. Vaclav Cervenka is serving as a men’s alternate. It will be his Olympic debut if he participates.

All the athletes serve in different units with the Vermont National Guard.

The biathlon combines cross-country skiing and rifle marksmanship.

