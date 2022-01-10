Bill would require NH landlords to notify 90 days before eviction

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposal up for consideration in the New Hampshire Legislature will require landlords to give renters facing eviction 90 days to find new places to live before landlords sell or renovate their property.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported on Friday that the Democrat-backed bill will add new protections to the state’s eviction law.

The current law allows landlords to file an eviction under claims of construction, giving tenants 30 days to leave.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Rebecca Perkins Kwoka said that she hopes the new mandate will protect tenants from evictions due to renovations.

