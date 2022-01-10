Advertisement

Bill would require NH landlords to notify 90 days before eviction

A proposal up for consideration in the New Hampshire Legislature will require landlords to give...
A proposal up for consideration in the New Hampshire Legislature will require landlords to give renters facing eviction 90 days to find new places to live before landlords sell or renovate their property.(Source: WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A proposal up for consideration in the New Hampshire Legislature will require landlords to give renters facing eviction 90 days to find new places to live before landlords sell or renovate their property.

New Hampshire Public Radio reported on Friday that the Democrat-backed bill will add new protections to the state’s eviction law.

The current law allows landlords to file an eviction under claims of construction, giving tenants 30 days to leave.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Rebecca Perkins Kwoka said that she hopes the new mandate will protect tenants from evictions due to renovations.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 arrested in Derby Line shooting incident; no injuries
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time

Latest News

There's new help for Vermont families who have kids in child care and have faced disruptions...
New effort to keep Vermont’s youngest kids in child care as COVID cases rise
Brattleboro Fire Dept. ice rescue
Brattleboro rescue highlights dangers of thin ice
An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her...
Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot
Tips on how to help keep your energy costs down.
Tips on how to help keep your energy costs down
mm
Sculpture celebrates 100th anniversary of Harris Hill Ski Jump