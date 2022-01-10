Bus driver shortage closes Saranac Central School District

DANNEMORA, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Central School District in New York joined the list of school closures Monday because of a lack of staff.

Superintendent Javier Perez says the closure came from a lack of school bus drivers.

Perez says when it comes to making the decision to close, he needs to look at each department and see if there is a way to fill in the gaps.

Monday was an “emergency day,” similar to a snow day, so school was off rather than remote, which allows them to make the day up at a later date.

“We are committed here at Saranac to be in-person learning every day that we can this year. It is difficult this year, but I am confident that the majority of this school year we will be in an in-person school situation,” Perez said.

The district is still looking at Tuesday, but considering the expected temperatures, Perez says the district will likely reconvene on Wednesday.

