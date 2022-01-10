Christmas tree drop off, pick up options

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Christmas tree has been taken down, which means ‘tis the season to kick yours to the curb if you haven’t already!

Monday, the City of Burlington will be picking up trees left outside houses.

You can also drop yours off at the Chittenden Solid Waste District or your local center.

No matter how you get rid of your tree, it’s important to make sure no ornaments, lights, or other decorations are left behind, so it can go to good use.

“What we’re going to do here is run these through a chipper and a grinder and make compost out of it. So if it’s not wood, it’s a contaminant. So it would cause problems in the grinder and problems in the compost system,” said Michele Morris of CSWD.

If you live near the woods, Morris also suggests dragging the tree into the woods, where birds can use it for shelter or nesting.

