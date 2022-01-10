Advertisement

Christmas tree drop off, pick up options

Burlington residents can leave the tree on the curb Monday for pick up. You can also drop yours...
Burlington residents can leave the tree on the curb Monday for pick up. You can also drop yours off at your local waste district.(WCAX)
By Melissa Cooney
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Church Street Christmas tree has been taken down, which means ‘tis the season to kick yours to the curb if you haven’t already!

Monday, the City of Burlington will be picking up trees left outside houses.

You can also drop yours off at the Chittenden Solid Waste District or your local center.

No matter how you get rid of your tree, it’s important to make sure no ornaments, lights, or other decorations are left behind, so it can go to good use.

“What we’re going to do here is run these through a chipper and a grinder and make compost out of it. So if it’s not wood, it’s a contaminant. So it would cause problems in the grinder and problems in the compost system,” said Michele Morris of CSWD.

If you live near the woods, Morris also suggests dragging the tree into the woods, where birds can use it for shelter or nesting.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
New COVID guidance tells schools to stop contract tracing, PCR testing
Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on Latham Rd. in Thetford Thursday.
Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers

Latest News

The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
Local stalking victim shares story, explains severity of the crime
Stalking victim shares personal story, explains severity of the crime
Looking Ahead: Week of Jan. 10
What to do Sunday, Jan. 9