Deep freeze: Finding shelter from the cold for homeless Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Frigid temperatures are testing the state’s ability to find shelter for homeless Vermonters.

The cold weather has service providers across Vermont pulling all of the stops.

“We have a large number of folks to serve,” Abbey Jermyn said.

Jermyn is the project coordinator of Burlington’s Community Resource Center, a low-barrier day shelter for folks to get meals and supplies, and serves as a bridge to help find overnight housing.

The site holds 18 people at a time and is seeing around 75 visitors a day. That is three times as many as they would see daily last year.

“Many of our folks are unhoused, some are unsheltered or staying in a different emergency shelter, so obviously we’re really worried about them as it gets to be 3 degrees or colder during the nights,” Jermyn said.

On nights like these, the state gives out hotel rooms through the General Assistance Program, also known as the Hotel Motel Program, anyone who wants a room can get one until the end of March. That is if they can find one. Participating motels in Chittenden County serving more than 400 adults and nearly 100 kids are all booked.

“Staffing in a lot of the places that would have overflow beds are challenged. It’s sort of a perfect storm at the moment,” said Tricia Tyo of the Vermont Department for Children and Families.

A recent flood at the Motel 6 in Colchester knocked more rooms offline temporarily.

There are rooms available in Rutland. The state pays cab companies to bring people to other districts where rooms are available, but people are not guaranteed transportation back home to where their jobs, services and families are.

“They oftentimes won’t go and find alternate housing for the period of time and will call us again the next day or the next week to see if something has opened up at one of the hotels locally,” Tyo said.

Funding for the hotel vouchers is reimbursed through FEMA through the end of March.

