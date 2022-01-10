Deep freeze: What you need to know about frostbite

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service is expecting dangerously cold wind chills that could get to as cold as negative 35 degrees starting from 7 p.m. Monday into 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The NWS says these wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes and to avoid outside activities if possible. But not everyone has the ability to avoid the elements.

“We try to do whatever we can to keep things warm,” said Adam Lind, a site foreman for S.D. Ireland.

Lind has spent eight Vermont winters as a contractor. He says when cold snaps roll in, frost can extend one to two feet into the ground and contractors spend time removing it.

“By the time the machines get warm enough to start working, you have to dig through all that frost, and by the time you get through the frost, it’ll be halfway through the day,” Lind said.

He says the crew will probably put frost blankets on the ground Monday night to keep it from settling in and will start warming up machines early Tuesday morning.

But it’s not just the machines that need to warm up.

“Right now, I’m wearing two sweaters, a long sleeve shirt, I have a thermal-lined long sleeve on,” Lind said.

The workers have to be prepared to power on even as temperatures plunge.

“I have flannel-lined pants on now. I have a set of coverall-lined bibs in the truck. I also have a heated jacket on, as well,” Lind said.

“Be covered up, wear as many layers as possible, have that wind protection, stay indoors,” said Dr. Chance Sullivan, the chief of emergency medicine at the UVM Medical Center.

With these brutally cold conditions on their way, Sullivan says the best way to avoid frostbite and hypothermia is to stay inside. But if that’s not an option for you, frostbite can set in fast if you’re not covered.

Signs of the injury include pain, redness, swelling and, eventually, numbness, usually at extremities. Once you notice the frostbite, don’t go back out in the cold.

“You don’t want to focus on rewarming until you’re at a spot where you know you can keep the extremity warm. If you go through a freeze and a thaw and a refreeze, that’s when you really start to get more tissue damage and the outcome is much worse,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan also stresses the importance of going to the ER if you think you’re experiencing any signs of frostbite or full-body coldness. While the ER is a busy place, he says folks should not hold back if they are concerned for their safety.

