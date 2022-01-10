Electric plane company’s planned expansion at Burlington airport raises concerns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Not everyone is happy with an electric plane company’s plans to expand at the Burlington airport, and that could spur action from the City Council.

A resolution expected to come before the council later this month would create a task force to review how the city-owned airport enters into deals with private companies at the airport.

This comes in response to a letter sent from 20 members of the general aviation community to the council and mayor regarding their approval of a Beta Technologies expansion in November.

The general aviation tenants are concerned about what that expansion will do to their existing leases and they don’t believe that all interests were considered when making the decision.

“There are just concerns whether or not they will stay as tenants, whether or not their leases will be extended for the next years to come. And in terms of the process, we all agree that it could have been done in a very inclusive, in a better way that everyone can see themselves and be part of the process,” said Ali Dieng, I-Burlington City Council.

The resolution will also take into consideration the climate change goals of the city when considering a task force.

