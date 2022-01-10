Free COVID testing now available in Plattsburgh

Advertisement

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There is now free public COVID testing available five days a week in Plattsburgh.

Testing is held inside Adirondack Hall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus. There are signs all around campus that will direct you there.

You don’t need an appointment but it is recommended and it will make the process shorter, setting up a profile before you get there, though there are people in-house to help make a profile for you if you need help.

You also need to wear a mask at all times except when testing and you are asked to bring some kind of ID.

The testing is not your standard nose PCR test. It is the salvia test used at SUNY schools across the state.

They are not pool testing like is usually done on campus.

After weeks of calls for more testing access in the county, those working the site say it’s a great opportunity.

“It’s actually amazing. It gives more access to people who might not have a primary care provider that would need to have a lab to get tested. This gives them the opportunity to come in be tested and know if they are positive or negative,” said Christine Barber of the SUNY testing site.

On average, the site sees 450 people come through a day.

The test turnaround time is 24-48 hours.

The site is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Click here to schedule an appointment.

