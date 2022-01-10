Gas prices fall again in Vermont, New Hampshire

Advertisement

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Gas prices are a mixed bag in northern New England, where prices fell over the last week in Vermont and New Hampshire but rose slightly in Maine.

GasBuddy, which surveys stations, said Monday the average price in Maine rose a little less than a penny to $3.40 per gallon. Prices in the state remain nearly 3 cents lower than a month ago.

The price in Vermont fell 1.6 cents to $3.32 and the price in New Hampshire fell 1.2 cents to $3.25.

