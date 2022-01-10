Advertisement

Guard Major sworn into public office overseas

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An overseas Vermont Army National Guard Major now has another job.

Major Jordanna Mallach was sworn into public office as the Harrietstown, New York town supervisor.

Saturday’s ceremony was done as she’s serving her current deployment in Kosovo.

Maj. Mallach and the remaining Vermont soldiers will return to the U.S. this spring after completing their mission overseas.

