Helping the homeless is platform of new NH ‘kid governor’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.

Charlotte Cotti of Pollard Elementary School ran on a platform to address the problem of helping the homeless.

She is scheduled to be inaugurated Monday and will serve a one-year term. She succeeds Charlie Olsen, of Auburn, who ran on a platform to address childhood depression.

The kid governor program is led by New Hampshire Civics and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

