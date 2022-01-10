Helping the homeless is platform of new NH ‘kid governor’

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.

Charlotte Cotti of Pollard Elementary School ran on a platform to address the problem of helping the homeless.

She is scheduled to be inaugurated Monday and will serve a one-year term. She succeeds Charlie Olsen, of Auburn, who ran on a platform to address childhood depression.

The kid governor program is led by New Hampshire Civics and the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College.

Today, November 17th, members of the NH Kid Governor Program visited Pollard Elementary School to surprise Charlotte... Posted by New Hampshire's Kid Governor on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)