Ice rescue highlights dangers

Brattleboro Fire Dept. ice rescue
Brattleboro Fire Dept. ice rescue(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders say a recent cold water rescue in Brattleboro is highlighting the dangers of thin ice.

According to Brattleboro firefighters, a cross-county skier in his mid-50s was about 100 feet from shore on Retreat Meadows when he broke through the surface. He was spotted by a person nearby who called 911. The man was in the water for about a half-hour before being pulled to shore.

“One thing that is pertinent to know is that the ice changes quickly, especially near the Connecticut setbacks. That ice can fluctuate two to three inches even in the course of a day,” said Asst. Chief Chuck Keir of the Brattleboro Fire Department.

Officials say that ice fishermen are usually good sources to ask what areas are safest. However, first responders say a good rule of thumb is to remember that “no ice is safe ice.”

