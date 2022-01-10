Many met with icy road conditions during weekend travel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Icy road conditions throughout much of Vermont Sunday leads to slide-offs and crashes.

“The roads got icy. Ice is tricky.”

According to Dan Shepard at the Agency of Transportation office in Colchester, crews started salting roads around 5:00 a.m. Sunday, after freezing rain and cold temperatures left many roads like an ice rink.

“The foreman were out early this morning and watching the roads. Once things started looking like it was about to hit us, they got the crews on the road.”

Meanwhile, many woke to their cars completely covered in ice.

According to the Hinesburg Fire Department, crews were responding to a one vehicle crash in the area, when their firetruck lost control and slid for 500 feet, before hitting a guardrail.

Tanner Weston was out salting sidewalks and parking lots, and says while salt does help to melt some of the ice, there can still be slick spots.

“Salt doesn’t always cure everything and if we miss a little bit there’s going to be ice right there. Always keep your eyes out,” Weston said.

Shepard suggests checking for these signs as well.

“If it just looks wet and people are following cars and there’s spray coming off the tires, for the most part the roads are in good traveling conditions. When you don’t see the spray coming off the tires, or you start to see a grayish color, that’s when the roads are starting to tighten up a little bit.”

He says crews will continue to monitor road conditions and treat them as needed.

