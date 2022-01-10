Multiple police surround building in Derby Line

DERBY LINE, Vt. (WCAX) - Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.

Witnesses tell WCAX News it’s happening on Caswell Avenue near the Haskell Library.

We have no word yet from the police on the situation there, but Vermont State Police issued a statement telling people to avoid the area.

We’re told Main Street is closed, along with the area around Caswell Avenue.

Witnesses tell us they have seen state police, local police and border patrol at the scene.

WCAX News has a crew headed to the scene.

Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line. (Courtesy: Aaron Coburn)

