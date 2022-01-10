New Hampshire moves to outlaw ‘gay panic defense’

Advertisement

The New Hampshire House voted 223-118 on Thursday to outlaw what has been called the “gay panic defense.”(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire is closer to joining more than a dozen other states in prohibiting defendants accused of manslaughter from using the victim’s gender, gender identity or sexual orientation as a defense.

The House voted 223-118 on Thursday to outlaw what has been called the “gay panic defense.” Supporters said defendants have used it in other places to excuse the murder of members of the LGBTQ+ community. Opponents said there was no demonstrated need in New Hampshire for the bill, and that writing into law what someone can’t use as a defense sets a bad precedent.

The bill now goes to the Senate.

