Police: Pawlet man fired shots in restaurant parking lot

PAWLET, Vt. (WCAX) - A Pawlet man will be in court Monday after police say he fired gunshots at a local restaurant parking lot.

Police say it all happened Sunday night around 8:30 p.m.

We’re told they got a report of a disorderly man at The Barn Restaurant in Pawlet.

Police say Peter Hadeka threatened an employee, fired gunshots in the parking lot and then left the restaurant.

State troopers found him later.

They say he showed signs of impairment and believe he drove a car while drunk.

He was arrested for aggravated assault, possession of cocaine, and suspicion of DUI.

