Police search for driver who hit elderly woman in Vt. parking lot

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An elderly woman was left on the ground in a Vermont parking lot Monday after a driver hit her and fled the scene.

It happened Monday afternoon at the Walmart in Bennington.

Police say surveillance footage shows a white SUV hit the woman with the front end of the car.

They say the driver was a heavyset, middle-aged man. He got out of the truck and tried to pick up the woman but couldn’t, so put her back on the ground and left.

The victim was transported to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police are searching for the driver of the SUV.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.