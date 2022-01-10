Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl.

Authorities said Saturday that law enforcement agencies were working at a home in Manchester. Details have not been released.

Harmony’s father and stepmother were previously arrested on charges related to her well-being. They have pleaded not guilty. Harmony vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Police first became aware of the case when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November. She had been trying to locate her for months.

