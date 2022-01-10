Advertisement

Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl.

Authorities said Saturday that law enforcement agencies were working at a home in Manchester. Details have not been released.

Harmony’s father and stepmother were previously arrested on charges related to her well-being. They have pleaded not guilty. Harmony vanished in 2019 at age 5 but was not reported missing until late last year.

Police first became aware of the case when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November. She had been trying to locate her for months.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

