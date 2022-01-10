Advertisement

Popular ale house catches fire in Keene, N.H.

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Three people were hospitalized in a New Hampshire college town when a popular ale house caught fire.

The five-alarm fire broke out at Cobblestone Ale House in Keene on Saturday night.

WMUR-TV reports the three people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital as a result of the blaze. They were later released.

Authorities closed the area around the business on Sunday morning because of the fire.

The owner of the ale house said it was fortunate the fire did not happen on a spring night when the bar would have been more crowded.

The members responded to Main St for a reported building fire at 2200 hours (10pm) last evening. These photos represent...

Posted by Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 on Sunday, January 9, 2022

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers
Local stalking victim shares story, explains severity of the crime
Stalking victim shares personal story, explains severity of the crime
Randall Swartz is accused of fatally shooting his wife Thea in their Orleans home in 2018.
Lawyer for man accused of killing wife wants trial moved

Latest News

More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
More schools are starting the week off either closed or remote as COVID rips through classrooms.
Some Vermont schools close due to COVID concerns
An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.
Helping the homeless is platform of new NH ‘kid governor’
An elementary school pupil from Plaistow is going to be the next “Kid Governor” in New Hampshire.
Helping the homeless is platform of new NH 'kid governor'
Authorities searched the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery to investigate the...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at her last home