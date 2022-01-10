Popular ale house catches fire in Keene, N.H.

KEENE, N.H. (AP) - Three people were hospitalized in a New Hampshire college town when a popular ale house caught fire.

The five-alarm fire broke out at Cobblestone Ale House in Keene on Saturday night.

WMUR-TV reports the three people, including two firefighters, were taken to the hospital as a result of the blaze. They were later released.

Authorities closed the area around the business on Sunday morning because of the fire.

The owner of the ale house said it was fortunate the fire did not happen on a spring night when the bar would have been more crowded.

The members responded to Main St for a reported building fire at 2200 hours (10pm) last evening. These photos represent... Posted by Professional Firefighters of Keene IAFF Local 3265 on Sunday, January 9, 2022

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)