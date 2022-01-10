Advertisement

Preston launches campaign for Vermont lieutenant governor

Patricia Preston, the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, wants to become Vermont's next lieutenant governor.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs wants to become Vermont’s second in command.

Patricia Preston, a Democrat, announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor Monday morning.

Preston has led the nonpartisan Council on World Affairs for nearly a decade.

The Burlington-based organization hosts international leaders to meet with Vermonters and focus on workforce and economic development.

If elected, Preston says she would focus on creating green jobs, reeling in runaway health care costs and building out rural broadband.

“Workforce development, climate change the health care system. And within this position working to make Vermont’s cultural fabric the best it can be,” Preston said.

Preston’s announcement follows that of Woodstock State Rep. Charlie Kimbell last week, a fellow Democrat.

Republican Joe Benning has also expressed interest in running for the position which is being vacated by Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Gray and Sen. Becca Balint are seeking Vermont’s lone congressional seat.

And Congressman Peter Welch is looking to fill the seat of Sen. Patrick Leahy, who is retiring next year.

