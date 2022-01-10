Advertisement

Scanlan sworn in as New Hampshire secretary of state

New Hampshire has a new secretary of state for the first time in more than four decades. - File...
New Hampshire has a new secretary of state for the first time in more than four decades. - File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 2:42 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has a new secretary of state for the first time in more than four decades.

David Scanlan was sworn in Monday to replace Bill Gardner, who stepped down after 45 years of overseeing elections, the state archives and other divisions.

Scanlan had served as deputy secretary of state for 20 years and said he plans to seek election to a full term later this year.

He says the department of state and the state’s elections will continue to run smoothly on his watch.

Gardner was first elected by the Legislature in 1976.

Related Story:

NH Secretary of State Bill Gardner to leave office

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

The Vermont Agency of Education is changing COVID testing guidance for schools.
Educators, parents react to new school COVID guidance
The store will be auctioned off at the end of the month.
Northeast Kingdom landmark closing its doors, up for auction
Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 arrested in Derby Line shooting incident; no injuries
6th annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally in Washington
Snowmobile riders take a trip back in time
Isaiah Taylor, 25, of Topsham
Topsham man arrested, accused of threatening troopers

Latest News

If you're a fan of Vermont beer, there's a chance the malt inside some of your favorites came...
MiVT: Vermont Malthouse
Multiple police have surrounded a building in Derby Line and ambulances are waiting nearby.
1 arrested in Derby Line shooting incident; no injuries
Two New Hampshire lawmakers who attended last week’s lengthy House sessions tested positive for...
2 New Hampshire House members test positive after sessions
Three Vermont National Guard biathletes will compete in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing as...
3 Vt. Guard biathletes to compete in 2022 Olympic Games