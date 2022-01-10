Scanlan sworn in as New Hampshire secretary of state

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire has a new secretary of state for the first time in more than four decades.

David Scanlan was sworn in Monday to replace Bill Gardner, who stepped down after 45 years of overseeing elections, the state archives and other divisions.

Scanlan had served as deputy secretary of state for 20 years and said he plans to seek election to a full term later this year.

He says the department of state and the state’s elections will continue to run smoothly on his watch.

Gardner was first elected by the Legislature in 1976.

