Sculpture celebrates 100th anniversary of Harris Hill Ski Jump

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A ski jumper is now flying high over the streets of Brattleboro.

The “In Flight” sculpture on Main Street was put up to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Harris Hill Ski Jump.

The jump was opened in 1922 and a centennial jumping event is scheduled in February.

The art will be up for the next several months.

The ski jumper was cut from aluminum plate by G.S. Precision and designed by Mel Martin, a local resident with deep ties to the ski jump.

“Is something special we can share with the town and at the same time bring some of that excitement every year, if you will, via this piece of art here,” Martin said.

This year’s centennial event is scheduled for Feb. 19-20.

The 90-meter jump at Harris Hill is New England’s only Olympic-size venue.

